Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken to social media to reveal who The Showoff would like to face at WrestleMania in a dream match.

During a Twitter question and answer session, using the hashtag #AskTheHeel, Dolph Ziggler revealed that his dream WrestleMania opponent is none other than former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE television in almost 16 months. The Rowdy One made her last WWE appearance in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The match was historic as it was the first time that female WWE Superstars main evented WrestleMania and also both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship had been on the line in the same match.

Becky Lynch would leave WrestleMania 35 victorious, controversially pinning Ronda Rousey to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Seemingly devastated by the defeat, Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen inside of a WWE ring since.

Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars competing in WWE today. The Showoff is a former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion as well a former six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and two-time WWE United States Champion.

In recent months Dolph Ziggler has been involved in a feud against former tag team partner Drew McIntyre over the WWE Championship. At The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship defeating The Showoff in a match where Extreme Rules stipulations was applicable for Dolph Ziggler only.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler was one of the first few WWE Superstars to compete in the RAW Underground segments. RAW Underground has several WWE Superstars competing in "worked shoot" mixed martial art style "fights".

Dolph Ziggler was an amateur wrestler at Kent State University, setting what was then a record for the most career wins in the University's history. Currently, Ziggler has the second all-time victories in the history of Kent State University. Given Dolph Zigger's amateur wrestling skills and credentials, The Showoff seems like a perfect fit for future RAW Underground "fights".

Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler and Ronda Rousey in the same ring at a future WrestleMania?