"My triumphant return to wrestling." - Dolph Ziggler posts hilarious reaction to NXT Title win

New NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler has taken to Twitter with a hilarious reaction to his title win.

The Showoff has quickly impacted WWE's developmental show since making his debut with the brand earlier this year. On Tuesday's edition of NXT, in a triple threat main event for the title, Ziggler pinned Tomasso Ciampa to win the title, while Breakker was kept occupied by Robert Roode.

While many have reacted to the victory, including Shawn Michaels and Dolph's former on-screen love interest Mandy Rose, "The Showoff" himself has given his humorous take on the situation.

Posting a picture of him and Roode posing with the title, next to a picture of Krusty The Clown, with the caption, "In that case, I'd like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling."

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” https://t.co/weFck2dolL

This is in reference to a gag in The Simpsons, in which Krusty The Clown retires from comedy but instantly un-retires after receiving praise for his actions.

Dolph Ziggler has had an interesting career outside of the WWE

It's fitting that Ziggler would make a reference so closely connected to comedy, given that it is his job outside of the squared circle.

Ziggler started doing stand-up comedy shows in 2013 and has maintained a comedy career on the side ever since. He's appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle and has hosted improv events alongside fellow wrestling talents. He has even taken time away from WWE to tour his stand-up shows.

