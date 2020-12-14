Dolph Ziggler is easily one of the best athletes in recent WWE history. He has thrilled audiences with his charisma and a willingness to try to evolve his character over time. There is a reason why he has continuously been on WWE TV in some way or another.

With TLC 2020 around the corner, it's no secret that the PPV is on everyone's mind. Dolph Ziggler remembered a time where he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the fourth time, beating Brodie Lee fka. Luke Harper, at the PPV.

Dolph Ziggler recalls him and Brodie Lee stealing the show at TLC 2014

Most fans remember Dolph Ziggler going bell-to-bell in a hellacious match at TLC that was very well received. Both stars put their bodies on the line, but in the end, Ziggler emerged victorious. On Twitter, Ziggler recalled how the pair "beat the hell out of each other," but it led to it being one of the best matches on the card.

6 years ago we beat the hell out of each other & stole the show #WWETLC what a monster @ThisBrodieLee https://t.co/umMuoWwM2f — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 14, 2020

