Dolph Ziggler reveals it wasn't his decision to move to WWE RAW

The Showoff also revealed the reason for his move to WWE RAW.

Dolph Ziggler was in a feud with Otis on SmackDown before his move to WWE RAW.

Dolph Ziggler and Vince McMahon

The last few months have seen a lot of change in WWE, with changes backstage, as well as in WWE programming weekly. Several Superstars have switched brands too, with Dolph Ziggler being one such veteran. Ziggler moved from SmackDown to WWE RAW and is set to have a massive match at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

The Showoff recently spoke about his move to RAW in an interview with Sports Illustrated, and revealed the reason for his move:

"I didn’t pitch this (move to RAW), but I feel like [the program between] myself and Otis had kind of run its course. I really liked working with Otis, Mandy and Sonya. If this were the old days and we were going five days a week and doing live events, we would have had even more chemistry and a really special thing. In this day and age, where it’s just a TV show in a closed studio, as young superstars, they came along very quickly. But I don’t know where else we could go with that, so I completely understand the move to Raw."

Ziggler was in a feud with Otis on SmackDown, with the two Superstars trying to win the heart of Mandy Rose. They had a match at WrestleMania 36, where Otis prevailed over Ziggler, and also won over Mandy Rose.

Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

Ziggler was recently moved to WWE RAW, along with Robert Roode, following AJ Styles' move in the other direction to SmackDown. He immediately entered into a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was also his former tag team partner.

The two were WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, but will now face each other at next month's Extreme Rules PPV, which will take place on July 19, 2020.