"I assumed I was fired" - Dolph Ziggler reveals the moment he thought WWE let him go

Before embarking on a singles run in WWE, former Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler was part of a heel faction known as The Spirit Squad.

Although Ziggler is the only member of the group currently signed to WWE, he revealed that there was a time he thought he was going to be fired during his time with the group.

The Spirit Squad made their WWE debut in 2005 before disbanding the following year. They notably feuded with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and D-Generation X at Vince McMahon's behest.

When a fan asked Dolph Ziggler on Twitter if he knew he'd become a singles wrestler during his time with The Spirit Squad, Ziggler stated:

No. when dx stuffed us in a box & we were taken off tv, I assumed I was fired https://t.co/vmQirfnLC8 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 3, 2021

Thankfully, Dolph Ziggler wasn't future endeavored by WWE, and today he's recognized as one of the best Intercontinental Champions ever. His brother, Ryan Nemeth, competes in All Elite Wrestling.

Dolph Ziggler potentially reacts to not being on the WWE WrestleMania 37 card

Despite being champions, Ziggler and Roode aren't scheduled for a match at WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler has been in WWE for a very long time, and he's been a part of many WrestleMania events. This year, however, The Showoff and his tag team partner Robert Roode could miss the Show of Shows, despite the fact that they're the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Instead, they are going to put their titles on the line on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown in a Fatal Four-Way match. Ziggler recently sent out a tweet that might be connected to his exclusion from the WrestleMania match card.

Well, I have been asking for a vacation for the last 8 years... — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 2, 2021

With WrestleMania 37 being a two-night event, it's possible that WWE could make up space to add the SmackDown Tag team Championship match on the card.