Dolph Ziggler reveals WWE's plans for him in the future

Dolph Ziggler has opened up about his WWE future and revealed that he has no plans to retire at the moment. He also said that WWE has plans for him for the next 10-20 years and a backstage role afterwards.

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of WWE since 2004, having come through the company's developmental territory before making it big on the main roster.

In an interview with Dayton 24/7 Now, Dolph Ziggler was asked how long he will continue to be an in-ring performer in WWE. He said that he will take it until 2025 and decide later.

"I’ve been very fortunate to be always ready to go. Hell, I’m the guy that usually if someone gets hurt, they throw me into the world title match so I’m always ready to go no matter what and I love being that person who’s so prepared and so ready to go that I can be in a tag team title match, I can be in a world title match, I can be in the opening match and it could be the best thing on the show so, I don’t know exactly — there’s no time frame. WWE wants me here for the next 10, 20 years, let alone behind the scenes afterwards. So I will judge it every few years. I say give it [until] 2025 and then we either start toning it down or maybe I just wanna make sure my body can always go. If I can’t go 100 percent, I can go 99 percent, I won’t be okay with being in the ring." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Dolph Ziggler spoke about how he has been "fortunate" when it comes to injuries, stating that he has had two major concussions that he has dealt with in the past.

Dolph Ziggler in WWE in recent years

Dolph Ziggler speared by Goldberg

Dolph Ziggler has predominantly been a tag team wrestler over the last few years, teaming up with the likes of Drew McIntyre and more recently with Robert Roode.

He is currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Roode.

Before this night is over I want to give some credit to Dolph Ziggler.



I felt like he really showed up in this match and I LOVED his stipulation choice against McIntyre. You don’t see that often. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/n8k8RpZ0qu — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) July 20, 2020

Ziggler has had few singles feuds, with the most prominent ones being with Drew McIntyre after The Scottish Psychopath became WWE Champion, and a mini-feud with Goldberg.