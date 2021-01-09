WWE: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships 

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode squared off against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Street Profits. After a hard-fought match, Ziggler and Roode defeated the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The match was made official on last week's SmackDown after Roode & Ziggler viciously attacked the Street Profits. The challengers, who now refer to themselves as the Dirty Dawgs, targeted Ford's knee, and they injured it in the process. This development was an important factor in the title match.

Throughout the match, Ford's leg was clearly hurt. Roode and Ziggler ultimately capitalized and pinned Ford to win the bout. As a result, the Dirty Dawgs dethroned the Street Profits.

With the victory, Roode and Ziggler are now 2-time tag team champions. The duo previously held the gold on the red brand. Meanwhile, the Street Profits' reign came to an end after they officially held the SmackDown titles for 88 days.

Montez Ford's injury was the Street Profits' downfall on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on WWE SmackDown

Before the match began, SmackDown commentator Michael Cole reminded the fans that Roode and Ziggler attacked the Street Profits last week. He wondered how much Ford's leg injury would factor into the match.

Ford's injured knee proved to be the Street Profits' undoing, as the Dirty Dawgs went after his knee throughout the match. As a result, Ziggler and Roode isolated Ford, and they were able to put him down for the three count. Ford and Dawkins will surely look to avenge this loss sooner rather than later.