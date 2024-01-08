Dolph Ziggler's first match under new name revealed

Dolph Ziggler's time with WWE ended on September 21, 2023, when he was released from his contract. Fast forward to about four months later, Zigger will wrestle for the first time since his exit and will be using a new ring name.

The Showoff was with WWE for about 19 years, starting at Ohio Valley Wrestling before getting called up permanently in 2008. He was a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a six-time Intercontinental Champion, and a four-time Tag Team Champion.

Ziggler went undrafted in the 2023 WWE Draft and was designated as a free agent. His last match with the company was against JD McDonagh in May 2023, which ended in a double countout.

Almost four months after his release, Dolph Ziggler will return to the ring at the World Wrestling Council's Euphoria event on January 20 in Puerto Rico. Ziggler, who now goes by Nic Nemeth, will face the legendary Ray Gonzalez.

Euphoria has been advertised as the largest independent event in Puerto Rico in the past decade. It is scheduled on January 20 at the Pepín Cestero Arena at Bayamon.

Dolph Ziggler makes debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling

Now known as Nic Nemeth, the former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler made his NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 18. He arrived with his brother and AEW star Ryan Nemeth during the NJPW Global Championship match between Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay.

Nic would then confront Finlay after the match, and things would get physical before officials separated the two men. The bad blood between the two spilled into the post-event press conference when the former WWE star attacked David Finlay. He also had this to say after:

"Professional wrestling is about honor and believing in yourself and something bigger than you, something bigger than you, a championship," Nic said. "Which means you are the one with the strap the entire company and the world on your back. This title, this brand new championship, this Global Championship means more to me and I've never even been here."[From 14:18 to 14:48]

Nic Nemeth made a lot of noise in the wrestling world following his NJPW debut. It was a surprise appearance, considering many tipped him to join his brother at AEW.

