Dolph Ziggler says he doesn't like pro wrestling; reveals why he is in WWE

Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler is a veteran in WWE, having been in the company for over 15 years. Ziggler has become a part-time Superstar over the last few years, as he has concentrated on his comedy career, away from the ring.

Ziggler and Robert Roode, who have reunited as a tag team on SmackDown, defeated the current SmackDown Tag Team champions, The Street Profits, on this past week's SmackDown show. The two veteran Superstars could be next in line to challenge for the titles, and they made it clear after SmackDown.

Dolph Ziggler on not being a fan of pro wrestling

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were guests on this week's Talking Smack show, where they stated that they want a shot at The Street Profits and their SmackDown Tag Team titles. Talking Smack co-host Kayla Braxton asked them why they deserve a shot at the titles rather than other tag teams on the Blue brand, for example, the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Dolph Ziggler replied to the question by stating that he and Roode "came to work today" unlike Nakamura and Cesaro.

"We came to work today. So, that's how it starts. You show up, you do your job. I mean, I wouldn't want to be in breach of contract, because I get paid a bunch of money, whether it's her for a day or even talking to you guys (points to Heyman and Braxton), which is great. Money first, make sure you show up and get paid, and then show everyone why you get paid more than everybody else, who may or may not be in the building at the time. SmackDown - I don't watch wrestling, I'm not a big fan. I come to work to kick a*s and win."

We aren't quite sure if Ziggler genuinely means it when he says he doesn't like pro wrestling.

Ziggler, in the same interview, said he likes The Street Profits and that they are good, young wrestlers, but that he and Roode intend to take their tag team titles from them.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits clean on SmackDown in a non-title match.

((H/T Sportskeeda and Talking Smack if you use any of the quotes)