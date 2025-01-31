Dolph Ziggler set to challenge for WWE championship

Dolph Ziggler will challenge for a WWE championship for the first time since his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. However, this title match will take place in TNA Wrestling.

The Show Off was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. He is currently signed to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he performs under his real name, stylized as Nic Nemeth.

Ziggler held the TNA World Title for 183 days before losing it to Joe Hendry at the recent Genesis event. On this week's episode of IMPACT, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth defeated AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a tag team match.

After the match, in a backstage segment, Arianna Grace officially announced that Fraxiom's Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Nemeth Brothers on next week's IMPACT. This title match has come about as a result of the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA.

Dolph Ziggler opened up about his WWE release

The Show Off was a part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut from 2004 to 2023. During his 19-year career, Dolph Ziggler achieved success by winning almost every major title in the company.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Nic Nemeth claimed he was scared to death after leaving WWE. The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed he was unsure if his skills would translate to other wrestling promotions but ultimately embraced the challenge and excitement of the unknown.

"I was scared to death. I didn't know how. I go, ‘In this bubble, I kicked a** and I don't know anyone that was better than me.’ And it doesn't matter that I had 9,000 losses to every two wins or whatever the hell it was. I know my job and how I'm good at it. I was very nervous to go. Maybe I'm only good with these 60 people, I don't know. I didn't want to pretend that like, ‘Oh, I'll just be able to adapt to Japan to Mexico to TNA to AEW to all.’ I was very honest and scared, which made me excited again because I was very not scared the last 12 years in WWE," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Nemeth Brothers can win the NXT Tag Team Championship from Fraxiom next week.

