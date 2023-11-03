Dolph Ziggler shares cryptic message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE back in September and has since remained somewhat quiet on social media.

Ziggler has been announced for an upcoming Hunkamania comedy tour but hasn't commented about his career or possible direction following his release.

Earlier today, Ziggler updated his first wrestling-related story to Instagram where he posted a throwback to when he faced Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in the first round of the WWE World Cup Tournament.

Dolph Ziggler has updated about WWE ahead of Crown Jewel

Ziggler went on to win the match, but it was Shane McMahon who came out on top at the end of the Tournament which meant he was able to refer to himself as "The Best In The World."

This happened at Crown Jewel back in 2021 and the whole tournament dominated the show, but luckily this year there are many hotly anticipated encounters.

What's next for Dolph Ziggler following his WWE release?

This is something that many fans have questioned for several weeks since Ziggler was part of WWE for almost two decades and was one of their most popular stars.

Ziggler's brother Ryan is part of AEW and there were teases that he could have headed over to AEW to start a team with his own brother for the first time. Ziggler has to wait until December for his non-compete clause to expire, but there is a possibility that he could head over to WWE's competition.

Ziggler has been working as a comedian for several years alongside his wrestling career and it appears that he is set to continue to pursue that following his release since he has already announced his Hunkamania tour.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will return to the wrestling business in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

