"Let's get raw" - Dolph Ziggler shows off his ripped physique at 41 years old

Dolph Ziggler showed off his ripped physique while teasing an appearance on tonight's RAW on Twitter.

The Show Off was the NXT Champion earlier this year. Since losing the belt to Bron Breakker on the night after WrestleMania 38, he has had sporadic appearances on the main roster.

Dolph seems to have started a feud on the red brand earlier this month when he superkicked Theory after costing him a match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle. The former World Heavyweight Champion then accosted the MitB briefcase holder in another match last Monday, this time against AJ Styles.

Ziggler recently took to Twitter to tease an appearance on this week's episode of WWE's flagship show. In the same tweet, the 41-year-old showed off his impressive physique.

Dolph Ziggler has not been advertised for this Saturday's SummerSlam, but it wouldn't be a stretch to say that he might interfere in Theory's match against US Champion Bobby Lashley at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Former Women's Champion wishes she was on Dolph Ziggler's level

Former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently shared her appreciation for Dolph Ziggler and tweeted that she wishes she was on his level.

The Twitter saga began when former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. saw a Muay Thai boxing match where a fighter knocked his opponent out with a brutal kick to the head. Prinze quote-tweeted the clip and claimed that the fighter almost sells better than Ziggler.

In response to the tweet, Alexa Bliss stated that Ziggler is a better seller:

She followed that up with a tweet declaring that she wished to be on his level:

In the replies, fans came up with their own answers to the conversation. Some claimed Ricochet is the best seller while others gave the title to Alexa herself.

Ziggler is a 17-year veteran in WWE and is considered one of the best 'sellers' in the industry. In his Hall of Fame-worthy career, he has accrued nearly every title and is a Triple Crown Champion in the company.

Apart from that, he is also a former NXT Champion and winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013.

