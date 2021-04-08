Dolph Ziggler talks facing Rey and Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown's WrestleMania special

On Friday's special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be putting their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line in a four-way elimination match.

Recently, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode spoke to Prosieben Maxx about their upcoming title match. When discussing facing Rey and Dominik Mysterio this coming Friday, Ziggler said:

"It's pretty cool, I mean it's like that Chuck Norris movie where the kid meets his hero Chuck Norris and then they get to fight side by side. As cute as that is, and as awesome as Rey Mysterio is, I've been wrestling him WWE for over ten years now, or eleven years. We've had some pretty big battles and SummerSlam matches for the Intercontinental Championship which I am very proud of."

Dolph Ziggler continued:

"Once the cuteness factor of those two hugging each other, and sitting on each other's shoulders on the way out, once you get that feeling of like 'oh this is fun', you have to remember that you're stepping foot in the ring with two of the best that ever done it. Let alone two other teams that are out with a target on your back. Sometimes it doesn't matter how awesome we are at our job, and how great the two of us put together as the Dirty Dawgs as a team are, and how awesome we are as champions, reiging and defending. Sometimes, there's the people on the other side who, if you're in a huge fourway match, and you don't even get pinned, you can lose your tag team championships."

Dolph Ziggler discusses how well he works in a team with Robert Roode

Continuing the discussion of their SmackDown Tag Team titles match this Friday, Dolph Ziggler emphasized how good of a team he sees the Dirty Dawgs as.

"We are good enough, and we have proved it for years and years as a team. Not just a father-son duo, not putting smiles on faces. Dominating in the ring, backing it up, and going out to Hooters afterwards."

On Friday Night SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Rood will face Rey and Dominik Mysterio, The Street Profits, and the newer pairing of Otis and Chad Gable. As well as this, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will feature on the show, rather than on WrestleMania weekend.