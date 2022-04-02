"I want to see him pick it up as fast as Kurt Angle" - Dolph Ziggler wishes luck to young RAW Superstar

Current NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler hopes Gable Steveson recreates the magic that Kurt Angle captured in WWE.

Gable Steveson recently won his second NCAA Division I national title. The retired freestyle wrestler signed an NIL contract with WWE last September but is yet to make his in-ring debut. Steveson, who has previously spoken about his dream of joining the company, is now set to pursue his career as a pro wrestler.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, Dolph Ziggler expressed his excitement in following Steveson's progress in WWE. The former World Heavyweight Champion hopes the young wrestler can pick it up as quickly as Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle did:

“He doesn’t have so much of the don’t trust anybody, you have great coaches around you, but I’m looking forward to watching him progress. I want to see him start training, I want to see him pick it up as fast as Kurt Angle notoriously did and got it so fast. That just makes me excited for the business and someone coming from wrestling. And then when he gets to WrestleMania or earns that spot and does all those matches, I look forward to kicking him in the face.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Dolph Ziggler stakes his claim as the top talent on WWE NXT

Dolph Ziggler is at the top of his game, and he knows it. The Show Off is on a whirlwind winning streak since his shocking move to NXT.

Ziggler is all set to put his NXT gold on the line at Stand & Deliver 2022 against Bron Breakker on April 2nd. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed that there are not many in WWE who can match his talent:

“You could tell me at 8:01 p.m. on Raw that I’m going out there against an opponent I’d never seen in my life, and I could still make it happen. There about five others who can do that. No one else can. As much as people might say they have potential or that they’re good, they can’t. That’s why I’m still here." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Do you want Dolph Ziggler to take on Gable Steveson someday? Sound off below!

