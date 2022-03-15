WWE main roster star to appear on NXT 2.0 tonight with Dolph Ziggler

WWE has announced that the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler will be a guest on The Miz's talk show, MIZ TV, during tonight's upcoming episode of NXT 2.0.

The appearance of The Miz is the latest of many main roster talents showing up on WWE's developmental brand since NXT went through a creative and physical change.

Speaking to Kevin Patrick, the most must-see superstar in all of WWE confirmed his appearance for tonight's show as well as confirming Dolph Ziggler as his guest for The Miz's talk show.

"MIZ TV, NXT, and who we we have as our very special guest, none other than the NXT Champion and why would Dolph Ziggler bring The Miz? Because I am a dear good friend and I know how to highlight a champion. I know what a champion looks like and Dolph Ziggler is it and that is what we are going to because it is AWESOME!" (From 0:46 to 1:11)

With both superstars known for their loudmouth nature, fans can expect a very arrogant pairing when Miz and Ziggler interact with each other tonight on NXT 2.0.

Tyson Kidd says NXT 2.0 was born to better facilitate the main roster

In late 2021, when the announcement came that NXT was going to be rebranded to reflect a more developmental and child-friendly style of product, some fans were left confused given the success of the original black-and-gold brand.

However, in recent months, stars such as Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Gigi Dollin have emerged, showcasing WWE's continued ability to create new stars in their developmental system.

In a recent appearance on the podcast, Counted Out, former WWE Superstar and NXT trainer Tyson Kidd spoke of how NXT 2.0 is now in place to benefit the main roster as opposed to being that of a stand-alone brand.

“What we’re seeing now is revert back to FCW where it’s amplified and but still straight development. NXT became its own brand, there is no doubt about that. NXT was awesome, I loved it. I loved my time there. I don’t know if the bubble got too big and burst and this reset needs to happen and it restarts again. Now, it’s more designed to feed the main roster and be able to be molded into whatever the main roster needs in the moment. No one told me this, it’s just me watching and what I think." (H/T 411 Mania)

Are you excited for The Miz to appear on NXT 2.0? Have you been impressed with the brand since its transformation? Sound off below!

