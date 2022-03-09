Dolph Ziggler stunningly wins championship on NXT

Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship in the main event of the show's Roadblock special episode this Tuesday.

Ziggler recently debuted on the revamped brand and quickly set his sights on the NXT Championship. After defeating Tomasso Ciampa, Ziggler and Bobby Roode lost twice in tag team matches to Ciampa and Bron Breakker, before a triple threat main event was announced for Roadblock with the NXT Championship on the line.

Before the match, Ciampa delivered a passionate promo, Breakker an intense statement of intent, and Ziggler a promise to mess up WrestleMania weekend.

The match itself was a fast-paced, high-intensity affair with power moves, high-impact offense and shocking moments making up the short-but-thrilling main event.

The match came to an end when Ziggler delivered the superkick to Ciampa, following interference from his tag team partner Bobby Roode. NXT fans and commentators were both in shock as "The Showoff" emerged as the winner of the contest.

Dolph Ziggler will likely enter NXT: Stand & Deliver as NXT Champion

After the conclusion to this week's edition of NXT 2.0, it seems likely that Ziggler will carry the title into the brand's WrestleMania weekend show, NXT: Stand & Deliver.

While it is unclear who "The Showoff" will defend the championship against, fans can expect a rematch with former champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker debuted on Monday Night RAW this past week as the NXT Champion. He teamed up with fellow NXT standout Tomasso Ciampa in their second tag team victory over Ziggler and Roode.

What do you think of Dolph Ziggler's shocking title win? Do you believe Breakker could win the championship back? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Angana Roy