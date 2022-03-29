"I’m notoriously like bitter" - Two-time WWE World Champion gives his honest take on The Undertaker being inducted into the Hall of Fame

Two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler has given his honest take on The Undertaker being inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Ziggler briefly spoke about what made The Phenom such an icon.

Throughout the years, The Undertaker has competed in several high-profile matches at WrestleMania, including legendary showdowns against Shawn Michaels. This year though, 'Taker will be acknowledged for his incredible career, the night before WrestleMania 38.

WWE @WWE #WWEHOF BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost BREAKING: @undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, as first reported by @nypost! #WWEHOF https://t.co/nWptEqX1Qy

While speaking with The Dallas Morning News recently, when asked about his thoughts on the The Undertaker, Ziggler said:

“I’m notoriously like bitter and over it and nothing really gets me excited. Except for a couple random things – being in NXT now, a couple moments here and there, or Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker a couple years back at WrestleMania, one of the greatest things I’ve ever witnessed in person. But more importantly, when it’s a RAW or a SmackDown and things are going OK and there’s a couple matches, and you hear that sound – that gong – and you know Undertaker is there … there’s something that makes you stop."

Ziggler went on to describe the powerful and enthralling aura that surrounded The Undertaker.

"You get chills. You just want to see the entrance. You want to know what the hell is he doing here? What’s this about? That, for me, is one of those few special moments you can still get. For someone like me who’s seen it all and done it all, and you just see the aura around him – you realize this is such a special superstar. I wonder how long you can talk about it at the Hall of Fame. You might need two days to rack up all his accomplishments, rack up everything he’s done, everything he’s meant to WWE and the fans that it’s really going to be a special moment.”

Dolph Ziggler will be defending the WWE NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver

Over the past few months or so, Dolph Ziggler has made a lot of noise in WWE NXT, ever since appearing in the 2.0 version of the brand. At NXT Roadblock 2022, Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match.

Ziggler has gone on to defend his title against NXT 2.0 sensation LA Knight and his next title defense will be during the week of WrestleMania 38.

At Stand & Deliver 2022, on the 2nd of April, Ziggler will face former NXT Champion, Bron Breakker. The latter will aim to end Ziggler's first-ever reign with the NXT Title and become a two-time champion in the process.

