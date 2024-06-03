"Dom a better actor than Roman," - Fans react to Dominik Mysterio angrily attacking interviewer for calling Rhea Ripley 'hot'

WWE fans are swooning over how protective Dominik Mysterio is when it comes to Rhea Ripley. Dominik was seen putting an interviewer in his place after the latter mentioned The Eradicator.

Dom Dom and Rhea Ripley have been an on-screen couple for a while now. The two lovebirds are inseparable and Dominik is patiently awaiting Ripley's return from injury, although his recent actions have made some fans feel uneasy about the duo.

An old interview featuring Dominik Mysterio recently resurfaced on Twitter and fans are going gaga over Dominik's demeanor during the same. At one point during the interview, the interviewer refers to Mami as 'hot' and 'good-looking.' A tense exchange followed, with Dominik daring him to say it again. Dirty Dom then angrily left the interview after throwing his drink in his face.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE fans were beyond impressed with Dominik's character work in the interview. One fan even went on to compare his performance with The Tribal Chief and rated Dom higher. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the video:

Fans react to Dominik getting angry at an interviewer (via Twitter)

Rhea Ripley barely got to know Dominik Mysterio before their on-screen storyline

Mami appeared in an interview for Wrestling with Rosenberg last year and spoke in detail about her on-screen relationship with Dirty Dom. She revealed that she didn't get to mingle with him much before WWE put them together in 2022.

"Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and choking him out with my leg and it's where this romance story started."

Dominik is currently involved in an angle with Liv Morgan, Ripley's arch-rival. Morgan kissed Dominik on last week's RAW and fans can't wait to see what she has to say on tonight's edition of the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback