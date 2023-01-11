Dominant WWE faction's member claims 2023 is their year

To say who the most dominant WWE faction outside The Bloodline is, you say?

Intercontinental Champion Gunther leads his men Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown as Imperium. The faction was incredibly popular and relevant prior to its main roster debut.

However, it was only in Cardiff, Wales, that they completed their main roster formation, as back in April 2022, only Gunther and Kaiser moved to the blue brand before the former defeated Ricochet for the workhorse title.

Giovanni Vinci recently tweeted a bold statement insinuating that the faction will rule this year. Vinci tweeted:

"The year of #IMPERIUM #2023"

Imperium has been nothing short of stellar, retaining an aura about them that is distinctive and demanding. Their feud with The Brawling Brutes in the fall was one of the best of last year.

The recent events involving Imperium on WWE SmackDown

Since The Ring General's "banger" feud with Sheamus, Gunther has defended the Intercontinental title successfully against Rey Mysterio and Ricochet in individual bouts on the blue brand.

For over a month now, however, the main story for The Ring General has been a massive feud which still hasn't hit high gear yet against The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman.

Despite it being months past since The Brawling Brutes and Imperium left behind their feud, The Celtic Warrior is still looking forward to taking The Ring General's title away from him.

With a target on his back and a long rumored bout against Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows, which at this point seems too early for assertions, Gunther is seemingly heading towards a great few months on the road to WrestleMania.

This also means that his faction mates Giovanni and Kaiser will be featured prominently on WWE programming in the months to come. Whilst the two wrestlers usually play second fiddle to The Ring General, perhaps 2023 may see some significant changes in the system within the faction as well.

