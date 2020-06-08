Dominik Dijakovic possibly hints at joining Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW

It appears that another Superstar might be joining Seth Rollins' faction extremely soon. Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic are set to make their debuts on the main roster of WWE. While it was confirmed for Matt Riddle and announced by Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown, it appears that Dominik Dijakovic could be coming to RAW, and he wishes to join the Monday Night Messiah based on a rather cryptic tweet.

On the other hand, he might have Seth Rollins as a target, and if it's neither of those things, he may simply like posting pictures of Seth Rollins, but that would be a rather strange thing to do... especially right before WWE RAW.

The current storyline with Seth Rollins is one of the best storylines ongoing in WWE. The Monday Night Messiah built himself up, but by the time WrestleMania came, he could not get the win against his then-enemy, Kevin Owens. In fact, he not only lost, but also was obliterated in a No Disqualification match.

As if that was not enough, his next attempt in his WWE journey was also foiled. He attempted to go after Drew McIntyre but was taken out by the WWE Champion and could not get the title that he felt he deserved and belonged to him. Seth Rollins was shaken by his defeat and took out his frustrations on Rey Mysterio, almost blinding the veteran WWE Superstar by shoving his eye into the corner of the steel steps.

With Murphy by his side, Seth Rollins was powerful enough, but then he recruited the help of another Superstar who had been cast out from his faction, Austin Theory.

Now, with Austin Theory and Murphy, the Monday Night Messiah is a force to be reckoned with.

Add to this now, the following tweet, which Dominik Dijakovic just posted. It seems to indicate that he would like to join Seth Rollins and possibly become another disciple. Whether or not that's what Dominik Dijakovic meant remains to be seen.

The upcoming WWE RAW should reveal more about what's going on. Dominik Dijakovic is an extremely powerful Superstar and if he joins Rollins, it could spell disaster for RAW Superstars