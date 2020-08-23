Create
Dominik gives an update on his physical condition ahead of WWE SummerSlam

What condition will Dominik be in after the beating he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins?
Pratyay Ghosh
ANALYST
Modified 23 Aug 2020, 20:51 IST
News
Dominik Mysterio is set to face Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. This will be Dominik's in-ring debut in WWE and he has his work cut out for him. On a recent appearance on The Bump, Dominik gave an update on what condition he was in ahead of WWE SummerSlam:

I'm actually feeling much better. The first couple of days were really rough because there was a stinging sensation throughout my upper body. Fighting back was uncomfortable, sleeping was tough, and so was training. The first couple of days they became bruises, but I healed up rather quickly.

Dominik opens up about his training ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Dominik has been training with his father, Rey Mysterio, ahead of WWE SummerSlam. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Dominik opened up about his training ahead of WWE SummerSlam:

We have a couple of things set up here and there, that if worse comes to worst, we have plans set up for that. We have been training in different types of environments. This is my first street fight match, let alone my first wrestling match, so we're preparing for everything. H/T: WINC

Dominik also spoke about the 30 kendo stick strikes he took from Rollins a couple of weeks ago on RAW, saying that he took "great pride" in them:

I was raised very old school, so those wounds [I recevied] I take great pride in. The fact that I went out there and got beat but I came back and gave a beating back, it says a lot about how I can manage pain.
I've grown up in this business, so I know what it's like. I know the differences between having a crowd and not having a crowd. So, I think in general, my experience growing up in this since like 5-years-old, I think it will definitely play a major factor.
Dominik and Seth Rollins will leave nothing on the table when they face each other at WWE SummerSlam in a street fight. Neither man will want to back down and although Dominik lacks experience, he will make it up with heart and desire.

Published 23 Aug 2020, 20:51 IST
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Seth Rollins Dominik Mysterio
