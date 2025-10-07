  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio abandons stablemates after former AEW star suddenly shows up during his match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:45 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former AEW star showed up to confront Dominik Mysterio during his match tonight. Hence, he abandoned his stablemates and ran away.

Dominik has grown to become one of the best heels in the professional wrestling business. He has been a part of the Judgment Day for the past couple of years. However, in recent months, Dirty Dom has proven to be selfish and has put his own interests before the group's. This was evident on the September 22 episode of RAW when Dom asked JD McDonagh to take care of Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute locked in The Accolade on McDonagh following their match and wouldn't let go. Dom was at ringside but hesitated to help his stablemate. Luckily for McDonagh, Finn Balor came out to make the save.

On the September 29 edition of RAW, when Dominik defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev, Finn Balor, and McDonagh left him to defend his title alone. Tonight on the red brand, Judgment Day was set to take on the team of Penta, AJ Styles, and Dragon Lee.

During the match, Rusev came out to confront the Intercontinental Champion. However, Penta accidentally kicked the former AEW star in the face. Dirty Dom ran away through the crowd, thereby allowing the babyfaces to win the match.

Big E predicted that Dominik Mysterio would win the World Title in five years

Dominik Mysterio has come a long way since he first made his WWE debut a few years ago. Currently, he is one of the best talents in professional wrestling and continues to gain popularity among fans. With each passing week, Dirty Dom is proving himself to be a top star.

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, Big E predicted that Dominik would win the World Championship within the next five years.

"The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I’d laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Big E's prediction about Dirty Dom will come true.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
