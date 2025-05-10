Dominik Mysterio addresses issues with Finn Balor ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about the camaraderie within The Judgment Day. He discussed this ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash.

Ad

The Latino Cheat won the IC Title in a Fatal-Four Way Match featuring Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Interestingly, Dom stole this victory from his fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, when the latter was about to pin Breakker.

In an interview on The Babyfaces podcast, Dominik Mysterio claimed that the former WWE Universal Champion's recent behavior on RAW stemmed from a string of prior losses and an accidental pinfall at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

Trending

"Finn [Balor], I don't wanna say he's been acting a little bit funny. I just think he has been in his feelings. [sic] We were both on a big losing streak, right? We had a little incident at WrestleMania where I might have pinned him. I don't really remember. It was like a whole—I had just gotten Mexican Destroyered [from Penta], so my head was a little bit foggy," Mysterio said.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Dirty Dom suggested Finn Balor might have initially been upset about the incident, but came to terms with the value of the faction holding championships.

"I just saw a body down there. So, when I jumped, I thought it was Bron Breakker. I had no idea it was Finn. So, he might have been a little upset about that, but I think he got over it once he realized that gold in The Judgment Day is good for all," he added. [From 09:57 to 10:44]

Ad

Watch the full episode below:

Ad

WWE star Dominik Mysterio praises Finn Balor

In the same interview, the 28-year-old WWE star reflected on his long-standing relationship with Finn Balor. He remembered the time he tagged with The Prince overseas, before his falling out with Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio affirmed that the 43-year-old veteran had consistently been there for him and was someone he deeply respected.

"Finn's always been there for me. I have always said he's been the dad that stepped up. Before I even turned [heel] on my deadbeat dad [Rey Mysterio], I was tagging with Finn Balor, overseas, being a big babyface. I have pictures of me in a bright red and green outfit and Finn in his trunks still. [sic] Finn's been there for me the whole time. So, he's my dude," Dom said. [From 10:46 to 11:13]

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell if Finn Balor will play a role in Dirty Dom's match against Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.

Please credit The Babyfaces podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More