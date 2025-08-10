Dominik Mysterio does it again! Mexico & AAA can't get enough of WWE star

Dominik Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, has been on top of his game over the past few months. Since his Fatal Four-Way victory at WrestleMania, Dirty Dom has managed to garner more heat from fans, which is just making him even more popular.

Mysterio has been making big headlines around the world lately. He pulled off an incredible victory against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, retaining his Intercontinental Championship. Dominik also made his debut for AAA at Alianzas, receiving a pop that's rarely seen in the entire wrestling industry.

The star is scheduled to face El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania. Ahead of his massive battle, AAA sent out an update stating that they plan to add new sections to meet the high demand from fans all around the world.

However, the new sections have also failed to meet the demand. According to a recent update from Fade Away Media, the event is sold out even after adding the new sections, which further shows that the stage size will be reduced to accommodate the new sections that were added earlier. This has turned out to be another incredible update, proving that Dominik Mysterio is a massive draw in the industry currently.

WWE star might get involved in Dominik Mysterio's quest for AAA gold

Following his controversial victory at WWE SummerSlam against AJ Styles, The Phenomenal One has made it clear that he will make Mysterio pay for his actions and take away the Intercontinental Championship from him very soon.

While a rematch has not been confirmed between the two yet, things could get quite interesting if AJ Styles makes an appearance at TripleMania, costing Mysterio his massive opportunity to create a buzz all around the world. This could further lead to a rematch between the two men being made official for WWE Clash in Paris.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Edited by Neda Ali
