WWE star Dominik Mysterio causes huge change ahead of AAA TripleMania

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is all set to compete in a major match at AAA TripleMania on August 16, 2025. Ahead of Dirty Dom's appearance, the company has made a huge change.

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most popular names in the pro wrestling world. The Judgment Day star is currently on a run of his career as he recently locked horns with AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship and ended up defeating the legend. Dom is now looking to add another title to his name as he is all set to compete against El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania.

Ahead of the event, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's official X/Twitter handle posted about a major change. The company is looking to add new sections for TripleMania due to a huge demand for the show. Tickets are selling like hot cakes for the August 16 show, likely because of popular names like Dominik Mysterio and his Judgment Day teammates, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez.

"Today at 6 pm, NEW SECTIONS will be released for #Triplemania Mexico City," the post read. [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]

Check out the post below:

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide @luchalibreaaa Hoy a las 6 pm se liberarán NUEVAS SECCIONES para #Triplemania Ciudad de México. 💥 @SuperboletosMx.

Dominik Mysterio named a WWE Hall of Famer as the "stiffest wrestler" he has faced

During a recent edition of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Dominik Mysterio said that he believed WWE Hall of Famer and his father, Rey Mysterio, was the stiffest wrestler he had ever faced.

Dirty Dom added that he always gets bruises whenever he faces his dad inside the squared circle.

"Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him," he said.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the few wrestlers left who keeps kayfabe alive as much as possible. His abovementioned comment about Rey Mysterio is most likely said in character.

