Dominik Mysterio agrees to major gimmick match; claims 3-time WWE World Champion is scared to face him

Dominik Mysterio has been making waves in WWE, with The Judgment Day's new iteration and Liv Morgan by his side. Recently, the second-generation star agreed to a major stipulation match against Rey Mysterio but claimed that his father was too scared to face him.

Rey Mysterio's time in the company became a living nightmare for months when Dominik Mysterio turned on him and joined The Judgment Day. Last year, the two settled the issues following a singles match at WrestleMania 39, only for Dirty Dom to target the two-time World Heavyweight Champion and one-time WWE Champion again on Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, Rey defeated Dominik in the singles match at The Show of Shows last year.

In an interview with New York Post Sports, the two-time North American Champion agreed to put his mustache on the line against Rey Mysterio's mask. However, the 27-year-old claimed the WWE Hall of Famer was too scared to keep up the end of his bargain after The Judgment Day member pinned The Master of 619 during an eight-man tag-team match this past Monday.

"I'm more than willing to put my mustache on the line if that deadbeat is willing to put his mask on the line. But I know he's too scared now that I got one on him. I'll tell you what—that victory for me solidified and put the stamp on me being the greatest Mysterio of all time," Dominik said. (From 01:22 to 01:44)

When did WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio challenge Dominik Mysterio for a Hair vs. Mask Match?

Earlier this year, Dominik Mysterio reignited the rivalry with his father and ended up losing to him in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Later, Liv Morgan's assistance allowed him to pin the WWE Hall of Famer in a Mixed Tag team Match on RAW.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Rey Mysterio issued a challenge to Dominik and agreed to put his mask on the line against his son's hair or mustache.

"If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez [mustache]," Rey said. [H/T: ComicBook Nation]

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books the father and son in a Hair vs. Mask Match in the future.

