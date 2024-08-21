WWE Hall of Famer wants Dominik Mysterio to put his hair or mustache on the line for a major match

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is arguably WWE's biggest heel in recent times. He recently betrayed Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio recently said that Dirty Dom should put his hair or mustache on the line against the WWE Hall of Famer's mask in a potential third singles match between them.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio locked horns with The Master of 619 on The Grandest Stage of Them All in California. Rey emerged victorious in the match. Earlier this year, the two had their second singles match in the promotion on Monday Night RAW. However, Dom Dom once again failed to beat his father.

Notably, the former WWE NXT North American Champion managed to pin Rey Mysterio during a Mixed Tag Team Match on the July 8, 2024, episode of the flagship show.

In an interview with ComicBook Nation at Fanatics Fest, the WWE Hall of Famer stated he wants Dominik Mysterio's hair or mustache on the line against his mask for the third singles match.

"If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez [mustache]," Rey said. [H/T: ComicBook Nation]

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on Dominik Mysterio's growth and current run

A few years ago, Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, became a highlight on the weekly product when the father-son duo went up against Brock Lesnar. Later, the second-generation star became a full-time performer and won tag team gold with Rey.

However, it all changed for the duo when Dirty Dom decided to turn his back on Rey and align with The Judgment Day. The 27-year-old has done incredible work as a heel to earn the respect of fans and critics.

In a conversation on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion broke character and praised Dirty Dom's run in the business after their split.

''I'm his father, and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has, and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do, and he was going to take it to the next level," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Rey and Dominik lock horns in a singles match in the future.

