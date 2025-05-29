Dominik Mysterio apologizes to Liv Morgan; Stephanie McMahon loses it

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently apologized to his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, after sharing personal details about her. Stephanie McMahon found the situation extremely funny.

Dominik Mysterio is currently in a risky situation with Liv Morgan on WWE television. Amid Morgan's absence, Mysterio was seemingly getting closer to Roxanne Perez. On this week's RAW, Perez offered Dirty Dom some chicken nuggets and a shoulder massage, to which Dominik did not say no. Much to everyone's surprise, Liv showed up out of nowhere and was visibly angry after seeing her on-screen boyfriend with The Prodigy.

During a recent appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Dominik Mysterio said that Liv Morgan got them into a "situation" during their trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel last year, revealing that the former WWE Women's World Champion rescued a cat.

"There was a situation in Saudi [Arabia] a couple months ago. I don't know if you heard about this. [Stephanie - I did hear about this.] Yeah, Liv got us into a bit of a situation with this cat. [Stephanie - I didn't know it was a situation, but I knew that she rescued a cat.] Yes. The situation was we couldn't find it at home and she was already three days deep into this cat," he said.

Dirty Dom added that Liv had the cat living in her hotel room for two days before apologizing to his on-screen girlfriend for revealing the details. Stephanie McMahon found the whole situation extremely funny.

"[Stephanie - Are stray cats common in Saudi?] Yeah, I guess so. [Stephanie - So, she just kinda took one?] Yeah, I got news of it and I had no idea till we got to the arena and she's like, 'I've had this cat living in my hotel room for two days.' [Both laugh] [Stephanie - What was she feeding it?] Tuna, she was ordering it like, Salmon. Salmon! Yeah she was ordering room service for this cat. Sorry, Liv, I'm throwing this out there," he added.

Check out a clip of the interview below:

Bill Apter believes WWE star Liv Morgan might leave The Judgment Day amid tensions with Dominik Mysterio

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said he believed Liv Morgan would soon turn into a babyface.

Apter added that Morgan might even leave The Judgment Day amid tensions with Dominik Mysterio.

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer," he said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's on-screen relationship going forward.

Please credit What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

