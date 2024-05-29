Dominik Mysterio appears to justify recent backlash following Liv Morgan kiss on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan forcefully kissed Dominik Mysterio this week on WWE RAW. Many fans have since tried to claim that Mysterio was in on the whole thing and was actually trying to help Morgan instead of Becky Lynch.

At King and Queen of the Ring last Saturday, Dirty Dom appeared ahead of the premium live event and confronted Morgan, claiming he traveled to Saudi Arabia to prevent Liv from winning the title. However, that plan soon backfired The Judgment Day member not only at the PLE but also on this week's RAW, leading to massive backlash from many.

The backlash has led to Mysterio sharing an interesting message on his Instagram stories, where he tried to claim that the WWE Universe is hating on him because he is pretty.

Dominik Mysterio has some interesting thoughts

Mysterio hasn't commented on the kiss with Liv itself, despite him seemingly pushing her off. WWE shared a video of the aftermath of the kiss on their Instagram where it shows Michael Cole berating him for it, but technically it was Morgan who kissed Dominik.

What will The Judgment Day say about this latest swerve in the Dominik Mysterio story?

The Judgment Day was not happy with Dominik Mysterio's actions in Saudi Arabia and told him he needed to fix them in the main event of RAW.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are best friends and it's hard to imagine that he will be supportive of this alliance with Liv Morgan. Whether Mysterio was in on it or not, his latest actions online seem to draw quite the picture and it's easy to imagine that The Judgment Day will kick him out.

If Rhea Ripley is still the leader, this is a decision she can make and send down to Damian Priest or the World Heavyweight Champion could decide on her behalf. Either way, it's going to be a tough meeting for Mysterio next week on RAW, but many WWE fans are interested to see what he has to say for himself and if he will now be part of Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour as well.

