Dominik Mysterio avoids confrontation with former US Champion who is next line for the Intercontinental Title

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:44 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Dominik Mysterio has more than a couple of challengers lined up for the Intercontinental Championship. The double champion avoided a confrontation with a former US Champion backstage.

Dominik Mysterio was booked for an Intercontinental title defense on the 13th October episode of Monday Night RAW. He was set to face Penta, and it was Penta who ended up having a backstage confrontation with former US Champion, Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute told Penta that after speaking to General Manager Adam Pearce, he was told that he would be next in line regardless of who is the Intercontinental Champion.

Penta simply taunted Rusev and walked away, and in the immediate aftermath, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was spotted. He just happened to be walking that way, and he saw Rusev. In a clear attempt to avoid any confrontation with the ex-United States Champion, he walked away.

One thing is for sure - Perth was hot on "Dirty" Dom. During his match with Penta, he was cheered throughout the way. Even when he was about to hit the 619, he received a huge pop.

It just goes to show how far he has come as a competitor. He has fit perfectly into the role of a cowardly villain, and it has led to him having the longest Intercontinental title reign since Gunther.

And on the other shoulder, he carries the AAA Mega Championship, which means he is technically a World Champion as well. It's going to be interesting to see how he rides this wave he is currently on, and even in Mexico, the crowds seem to have embraced him to the point where he is considered a hero over the actual AAA leading star, El Hijo del Vikingo.

Of course, Vikingo's case is an outlier because he is experiencing something similar to what Roman Reigns did between 2015 and 2019.

