Dominik Mysterio barely escapes with title at major WWE event after interference

Dominik Mysterio barely escaped with the NXT North American Championship at a WWE event after interference from a Judgment Day member.

Dominik Mysterio showed up in NXT a couple of weeks earlier and challenged Wes Lee to an NXT North American Championship match. To everyone's surprise, Dominik was able to beat Wes Lee to win the North American Title.

Lee made it clear that he was not done with Dominik and challenged him to a rematch. Mustafa Ali who was supposed to be next in line to face Lee also challenged Dominik for the title.

Tonight at NXT Great American Bash, Dominik was set to defend his title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali. As expected, both Lee and Ali ganged up against Dominik at the start of the match.

Dirty Dom was able to make a comeback later in the match. Rhea Ripley made her presence felt during the match. She hit the riptide on Lee sending him crashing through the announcer's table. She then handed her title to Dominik who smacked Lee in the head but he was still unable to get the win.

Mustafa Ali also got involved and hit a 450 splash but was dragged out of the ring when he tried to pin Lee. Dominik was quick to hit the frog splash and get the win.

Although Rhea helped Dominik win the match, it should help establish him more as a top heel in the company.

