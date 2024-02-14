It's Valentine's Day and WWE stars such as Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Shotzi, and more have taken time out of their day to let their fans know what according to them are the biggest dating red flags.

WWE stars love to interact with their fans, and with the presence of social media, there are always opportunities to. WWE's X handle does a great job of catching up with stars to answer questions that would interest the fans.

On the account of Valentine's Day, WWE stars such as Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, Shotzi, and many more were asked about what they thought were the biggest red flags in dating. The Judgment Day member shared that he would prefer if his dates ate with their mouths closed.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner resonated with Mysterio and said that chewing with their mouth open, constantly using their phone, and being mean to the waiter are some of the biggest red flags. In addition to them, WWE stars such as Shotzi, Wade Barrett, Kit Wilson and more chimed in with their thoughts.

What are Dominik Mysterio and Bayley doing at WrestleMania XL?

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble last month to punch her ticket to a title shot at WrestleMania. The former Damage CTRL member decided that she would face IYO SKY at the Show Of Shows on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how things unravel for the two former best friends on the Road To WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, came up short at the Royal Rumble. However, he is in the running to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania if he qualifies for the Elimination Chamber match and wins at the namesake PLE in Australia. In a recent interview, Mysterio shed light on what he knows about his role at the Showcase Of Immortals. Given his workhorse status, WWE will have him in mind while shaping up the match card for that day

