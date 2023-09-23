Dominik Mysterio believes WWE legend and his partner are "dog sh*t" and not among the greatest

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is a certified heat magnet, and his latest jibe at two WWE stars will certainly stoke a few fires. Dom recently reacted to Santos Escobar's claim that he and Rey Mysterio are two of the greatest luchadors.

Escobar and Mysterio have formed an alliance in recent months by reviving the Latino World Order (LWO) and have also had their fair share of issues with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

The Legado del Fantasma leader spoke to Corey Graves and was asked about whether he was greater than Rey Mysterio in the current era. Escobar gave a seemingly diplomatic answer by claiming that while Mysterio was the greatest Luchador ever, he personally was the best currently in the business.

Dominik reacted to the interview on his Instagram stories and berated both Escobar and Mysterio with a statement that was fitting for his gimmick:

"Both of you are dog 💩," wrote Dominik on IG Stories.

Dominik Mysterio is playing his role as a heel to absolute perfection.

WWE is building up towards a big match featuring Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar

They might be on the same side, but WWE just couldn't avoid the prospect of Santos Escobar challenging The Master of the 619 for the United States Championship.

It all began on last week's SmackDown, where Escobar mentioned the possibility of him facing his wrestling idol with the US title up for grabs. Mysterio initially acted stunned but later accepted his stablemate's offer for a much-awaited championship showdown.

The LWO members defeated The Street Profits on the latest WWE SmackDown episode, and it was confirmed that Rey and Santos will compete for the belt on next week's show.

It wouldn't be their first singles match, however, as Escobar beat Mysterio on the June 28th episode of the blue brand. They've since wrestled mostly as a tandem, and it would be interesting to see who walks out with the gold when they meet inside the ring again as rivals.

