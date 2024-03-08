Dominik Mysterio booed at his own wedding

Dominik Mysterio has tied the knot, but hilariously, he got booed at his wedding.

Over the last few days, there were reports that Dominik and his long-time beau, Marie Juliette, were set to get married within a "week or two." Soon after that, Mysterio was set to face Gunther, and many thought it was so that he could be written off WWE TV. Despite his best attempts, Dom was completely crushed by the champion.

Bearing the scars of his battle, he was looked after by Rhea Ripley and the rest of the Judgment Day, but it didn't look like he was hurt enough to be written off TV. Fans will have to wait and see when he returns.

Videos emerged from his wedding today, confirming that he had been married, with his cousin Evelyn sharing stories on Instagram.

However, that's not all she shared. She also posted a story in which the young star took the mic to speak to his family and friends. The star was booed out of the building in a hilarious moment reminiscent of when he tries to cut a promo in a WWE ring.

He thanked his parents for their support and his friends and other family members for being present.

Check out the clip below:

Dominik Mysterio has been one of the biggest heels in WWE since joining Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day

Although fans love Dominik Mysterio, they prefer him as a heel. Whenever he's on the mic, he gets booed out of the building. It started when he joined Rhea Ripley in the Judgment Day, with their pairing getting a lot of heat.

Although, other than his challenge to Gunther, he's not been in the big picture on WWE RAW. The star is still massively over as a heel for fans.

Given he can't escape the boos even at his wedding, the star has played his character right.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette for their wedding.

