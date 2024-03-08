Dominik Mysterio married; video emerges of Judgment Day star

Dominik Mysterio is apparently now married, and a video emerged from the ceremony.

Over the last week, it was reported that Dominik Mysterio would get married within a week or two. Fans were waiting with bated breath to see if the star was going to be written off WWE TV before that.

It does not appear that he was written off television. Still, he was part of a very hard-hitting match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, from which he managed to come out still breathing but without the title. The Imperium leader crushed him in the match, destroying his hopes for the title.

With Rhea Ripley and others looking after his wounds after the match was done, he was left with sore and wounded pride, but having given an account for himself against one of the toughest stars on the roster.

Now, days later, it appears that he's tied the knot. Dominik Mysterio is now seemingly married to his long-time beau, Marie Juliette. A video of the two emerged from their wedding, wearing wedding attire as they marched into a room surrounded by their loved ones, presumably already as a married couple. The video can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

Other videos have come out of Dominik Mysterio dancing with his wife. While Damian Priest was one of the groomsmen at the wedding.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is Dominik Mysterio getting married to?

Dominik apparently got married to Marie Juliette. They were engaged for a long time. The two have been a couple since 2011. With a 13-year relationship, they got engaged in 2023.

Juliette and Mysterio's relationship has been public, although they have kept details about their personal life private. In the meantime, Dominik has an on-screen connection to Rhea Ripley as part of The Judgment Day storyline.

It remains to be seen if the star immediately returns to WWE TV or takes some time away to be with his beau.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Dominik Mysterio on his wedding.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE