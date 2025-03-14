Dominik Mysterio breaks character to acknowledge Roman Reigns' new major WWE feat

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently broke his on-screen persona to talk about Roman Reigns. The two stars were engaged in a brief feud four years ago when Dirty Dom was a babyface alongside his father, Rey Mysterio.

On the June 4, 2021, edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns interfered and cost The Mysterios a match against The Usos. The former Universal Champion then proceeded to brutally attack The Master of 619 and Dom.

A week later, on the blue brand, the father-son duo attempted to retaliate, but their efforts failed when The Head of The Table power-bombed Dominik Mysterio outside the ring. This feud concluded in a Hell in a Cell match on SmackDown, where the 39-year-old Samoan star defeated Rey Mysterio to solidify his Bloodline run.

In a recent interview with WWE Games, The Judgment Day star reacted to Roman Reigns being on the 2K25 Standard Edition cover. Dominik Mysterio noted it had been a while since the Original Tribal Chief was featured on the cover and admitted that the box art was impressive.

"Oh, The OTC. Not surprised. I feel like it's been a while since we have seen Roman [Reigns] on the [2K game] cover. It's actually really cool. Despite our bad blood of him throwing me headfirst outside of the ring onto just nothing, this is a cool cover," he said.

You can watch the clip below:

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on this week's RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and CM Punk clashed in a Steel Cage match. The OTC made his return to WWE TV after being taken out by The Visionary at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Upon his return, Roman Reigns inadvertently helped Seth Rollins win the contest by dragging him from the cage, only to then attack him. Not only that, but the OG Bloodline member also assaulted CM Punk, who Paul Heyman was consoling in the ring.

Fans will have to wait to find out if WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas will feature the highly anticipated blockbuster match of Reigns vs. Punk vs. Rollins.

