Roman Reigns breaks down after helping enemy to win match; visibly upset with Paul Heyman as new alliance teased

Roman Reigns snapped on WWE RAW tonight after he helped his biggest enemy win a match. He was then visibly upset with Paul Heyman.

Seth Rollins faced CM Punk in the main event of RAW at Madison Square Garden this week. The stars gave it their all and somehow survived an uncountable number of finishers from each other in something of an exception from what's usually seen in WWE matches. Despite the innumerable GTS and Stomps, they kept surviving—at least until Roman Reigns showed up.

He dragged Seth Rollins out of the ring through the door and destroyed him. Unfortunately, while doing this, he inadvertently helped Rollins win the match. The announcement that Rollins had won incensed him. He then looked inside to see Paul Heyman hugging CM Punk, infuriating him further. He broke down and entered the ring, throwing Punk against the cage and hitting him with a spear. He then faced down Paul Heyman, looking angrier than ever.

Heyman and Punk have a connection, and apparently, The Wiseman owes Punk a favor—something that has never sat well with Reigns. Now, it remains to be seen what happens, since this Roman Reigns does not appear ready to tolerate anything. Heyman and Punk appeared to be teasing a new alliance with their behavior, and this won't go down well with him.

