Dominik Mysterio breaks character; addresses monumental WWE achievement at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio shocked the wrestling world after winning a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania and becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. While speaking to CBS Sports, he broke character and highlighted the importance of his title victory.

"Dirty" Dom squared off with Penta, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker at 'Mania in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. After pinning his fellow Judgement Day member Balor, he captured the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career.

Dominik Mysterio spoke to CBS Sports after his massive championship victory at Allegiant Stadium. The luchador briefly broke character and called his championship win "super validating." However, he later insulted his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"It's super validating," Dominik said. "The fact that it's my first 'Mania competing for a singles title. It's also my first 'Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It's definitely an accomplishment for me." [H/T: CBS Sports]

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik faced Rey in a singles match. Last year, "Dirty" Dom teamed up with Santos Escobar to face The Master of the 619 and Andrade at 'Mania.

Fans are excited to have Dominik Mysterio as their new Intercontinental Champion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him in his title reign.

Dominik Mysterio beats Penta on RAW in his first title defense

"Dirty" Dom celebrated his championship victory by defending his newly won title against Penta on this week's WWE RAW. On the same show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Penta and The Judgment Day member had a great match, and El Zero Miedo came very close to capturing the title. Dominik successfully defended his championship after an assist from a returning JD McDonagh.

The Judgement Day is on fire right now with Dominik as the Intercontinental Champion and Liv and Raquel as the Women's Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction heading into Backlash.

