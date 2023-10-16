Dominik Mysterio breaks character, burns fan, and names favourite Judgment Day member! [WATCH]

Dominik Mysterio has worked hard to become the most despicable character on WWE TV in recent months. He tries not to break character during interactions with fans, and did something similar during a recent Meet & Greet.

The Judgment Day has been the premier faction on RAW for several months now. Rhea Ripley holds the Women’s World Championship, while Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio is pushing ahead as the NXT North American Champion as part of the crew.

The 26-year-old star came across as a diehard Judgment Day fan during a recent Meet & Greet event. Their interaction resulted in some interesting and hilarious moments.

The fan showed Dominik her specially made shoes while he was signing a poster of himself and Rhea Ripley. He broke character to praise the shoes and stated that they were “awesome.”

“Dirty” Dom then went back into character immediately to roast the fan after pointing out that it was her birthday last week. He burned her by saying that everyone has a birthday.

The fan also showed him a tattoo of Damian Priest that she had gotten, and asked him to tell “them” (Judgment Day members) about it. Mysterio replied that Priest was his favorite too, other than Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Check out the post and video below:

Dominik Mysterio handled the fan interaction really well, as can be seen in the video. He kept the conversation going with her while remaining in his heelish character. It showed just how well he is fitting into his WWE Superstar persona.

Dominik Mysterio got on the wrong side of the new WWE SmackDown General Manager

Triple H took centerstage on Friday Night SmackDown to announce the new general managers for RAW and SmackDown. Adam Pearce bagged the job on RAW, while Nick Aldis was introduced as the new authority figure on SmackDown.

Aldis made a great first impression by roasting "Dirty" Dom right away. The NXT North American Champion was silenced by Aldis' statement.

Following the show, the new SmackDown GM took to Instagram to send Dom Dom a message. He wrote the following, directing his anger at Dominik Mysterio:

"Don't mess with middle management, Dom," he wrote.

It looks like the 26-year-old has gotten on the wrong side of the new GM already. It could affect his standing on the brand, especially since he has been appearing on all three brands of WWE in recent months.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio lose his NXT North American Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.