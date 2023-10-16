WWE star sends warning to Dominik Mysterio following his actions on SmackDown

A WWE star sent a warning to The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio following his actions this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Triple H made an appearance during the season premiere of SmackDown and announced that Adam Pearce is now the RAW GM. The Game was set to introduce the new SmackDown GM when NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Mysterio complained about Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on SmackDown ahead of The Judgment Day's rematch tomorrow night on RAW.

The unlikely duo defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to retain the titles this past Friday night on the blue brand. Triple H joked that he couldn't hear Dominik Mysterio due to the boos from the crowd and introduced Nick Aldis as the new GM of WWE SmackDown.

Aldis made his way to the ring and told Dominik that he was a big fan of his father, Rey Mysterio, and it got a huge pop from the crowd. Nick Aldis then introduced Kevin Owens as the newest member of SmackDown, and The Prizefighter hit Mysterio with a Stunner to end the segment.

Nick Aldis took to Instagram today to deliver a warning to Dirty Dom. The SmackDown GM warned Mysterio not to mess with middle management moving forward and included an image from their promo on SmackDown.

"Don't mess with middle management, Dom," he wrote.

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's bizarre romance has captivated the WWE Universe ever since they joined The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley has helped Mysterio win numerous matches, and the 26-year-old recently returned the favor by helping The Eradicator defeat Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback. During a Q&A session with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley disclosed what she likes the most about her fellow stablemate.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most despised superstars on the roster and is booed out of the building whenever he tries to speak. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day will have any more issues with WWE management in the weeks ahead.

