"Triple H cooking" - WWE's latest official signing "could lead to" massive in-ring return, according to fans

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Triple H make some big announcements. During the segment, SmackDown got a new General Manager in the form of Nick Aldis.

Triple H could have made several different announcements on Friday night. Instead, he chose to make Adam Pearce the new General Manager of RAW. Following that, he revealed that three-time World Champion Nick Aldis would be stepping up to be the new SmackDown General Manager.

Not many were aware that Aldis had been working as a backstage producer in WWE for a little while. The 36-year-old’s new role could result in many big decisions being made in the coming months.

Following the announcement, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Nick Aldis had officially signed with WWE. The report drew some interesting reactions from fans.

Many said that the move was obvious. However, others praised Triple H for the decision and claimed that it could lead to Aldis’ in-ring return down the line.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One should not forget that Nick Aldis is a former three-time World Champion in NWA and TNA Wrestling. Aldos still has a lot left in the tank, and he could make his in-ring debut in WWE down the line.

Triple H could ask Nick Aldis to make his WWE in-ring debut for a special rivalry

Triple H brought in Nick Aldis as the General Manager for SmackDown on Friday night. The Game may have something big in store for fans in the coming months.

Aldis is just 36 and has incredible in-ring talent. That could allow him to make a return to the wrestling ring whenever required.

Speaking on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell pointed out that a special storyline could pull Aldis to the ring. Check out what he said below:

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker."

Triple H could book him in a rivalry with Roman Reigns or LA Knight down the line. It would be the perfect way to make Aldis wrestle in WWE.

Do you think The Game made the right call by announcing new general managers for RAW and SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.