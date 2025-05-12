Dominik Mysterio breaks character to claim former world champion is the best wrestler in WWE

Dominik Mysterio praised a former world champion in a recent interview. The name in question is among the most decorated stars on the WWE roster.

"Dirty" Dom has been one of the most popular heel characters on the roster. The Judgment Day member stays in kayfabe even during appearances outside the wrestling promotion. However, he recently broke character to hail Seth Rollins as the best wrestler in the company.

During his appearance on the Intoxicados Podcast, the WWE Intercontinental Champion was asked who he would like to give a shout-out to for helping him in his wrestling career. Mysterio noted that wrestling veterans Jey Lethal and Lance Storm helped him train back in the day.

Dominik Mysterio pointed out that he wrestled Seth Rollins in his debut match in 2020. He referred to The Visionary as one of the best, if not the best, wrestlers on the roster. The 28-year-old stated that the former World Heavyweight Champion guided him through the match and has been helping him to date.

"The first person I had a feud with was Seth Rollins. So it's like Seth is one of the best, if not the best, wrestlers currently that we have on the roster. So it's like the fact that I was in there for my first match with him, and he's guiding me through all these things. Still to this day, I'll go up to him and ask him certain things, and he'll have answers for me, and he's always one of those guys that's always been around for me," said Mysterio. [From 37:52 to 38:16]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Dominik Mysterio has been on a winning streak since WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio won his first main roster singles title at WrestleMania 41 when he pinned Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Mysterio successfully put the title on the line against Penta on the RAW after WrestleMania. He retained the gold thanks to interference from a returning JD McDonagh. Dominik successfully defended the championship against the luchador one more time at WWE Backlash this past weekend.

Penta is likely to switch his attention to El Grande Americano after the latter cost him the title at WWE Backlash. He is slated to wrestle Chad Gable later tonight on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see who Dominik Mysterio will face next.

Please credit Intoxicados Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

