Dominik Mysterio breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE fan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently broke kayfabe to send a heartfelt message to a fan on social media.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Dominik has become quite the heel in World Wrestling Entertainment. He consistently receives the loudest boos from the audience whenever he appears or cuts a promo. Fans love to hate "Dirty" Dom because of his remarkable on-screen work as a villain.

The Judgment Day member recently took to his Instagram Stories to react to a young fan waiting a month for his action figure to restock. Dominik jokingly mentioned that the kid wouldn't grow up to become a "loser" since he was his supporter.

"Hope he doesn't grow up to be a loser... but he's a Dirty Dom fan he might be okay," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram Story below:

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's Instagram Story [Image credits: Dominik's Instagram handle]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was full of praise for Dominik Mysterio

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton said Dominik Mysterio had a bright future in the company.

The Viper further highlighted the reactions "Dirty" Dom received from the fans and said he had already achieved a lot despite being relatively new to the business:

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events, recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the b**ls, let's say," he said.

Many fans have commended Dominik for being a workhorse in WWE, as he was among the most active in-ring competitors last year. It will be interesting to see what's next for the rising star in the Stamford-based company.

