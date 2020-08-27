Dominik Mysterio breaks character and sends a classy message about Seth Rollins

Dominik was rightfully praised for his performance during his in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. The Mysterio scion may have lost the match, but he won the respect of the fans and pundits, and that's a big win for the company.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have been embroiled in a fierce and personal rivalry with the Monday Night Messiah on RAW over the past few months, and the storyline may have finally come to an end on the most recent episode of the Red brand.

Dominik was a guest on The Gorilla Position podcast, and the 23-year-old WWE Superstar broke character by praising Seth Rollins.

Dominik said that Rollins has been really helpful throughout their feud. Mysterio even called the former WWE Champion a master at his craft. Dominik added that he couldn't have asked for a better opponent than Seth Rollins for his first professional wrestling contest. Dominik had a message of gratitude for Rollins as the former Universal Champion played a big role in the success of his debut match.

"Seth has been nothing but so helpful and so kind. He said it before. He is a master at his craft. I couldn't think of anyone else to have a debut match, anyone better than Seth Rollins. I am very thankful for him and everything that he's done for me." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Dominik Mysterio's WWE future

Dominik teamed up with his legendary father for the first time in the WWE on the most recent RAW episode in a main event tag team match against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

RETRIBUTION interrupted the proceedings and attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio as Rollins and Murphy fled towards the ramp. RETRIBUTION brutalized Dominik and Rey Mysterio and ended the show by standing on top of the apron with absolute authority.

Many fans feel that the feud between Seth Rollins and the Mysterios may have come to an end. RETRIBUTION is currently feuding with almost the entire roster, and there is a possibility that Rey Mysterio and Dominik could lead the charge on RAW.

Dominik has had a couple of matches in the WWE, and he's thankfully shown tremendous promise.