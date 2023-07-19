Dominik Mysterio breaks silence with seven-word reaction after winning his first singles title in WWE

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has finally reacted to winning the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik took on Wes Lee for the NXT North American Title on tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Ultimately, Rhea Ripley hit Lee with the Women's World Championship, thus allowing Dominik to pin him and win his first singles title belt in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day were later spotted backstage, celebrating the big win. He had the following to say about his victory.

"The Judgment Day runs all of WWE."

Dominik Mysterio has been an active wrestler for about three years now

Dom made his main roster debut at SummerSlam 2020, where he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Mysterio spent quite some time on the roster trying to improve himself, but fans were not much into his babyface persona.

Last year, Dominik turned heel at Clash at the Castle and joined Judgment Day. The decision proved to be a massive turning point in his career. Dominik has been doing incredibly well since then and is one of the most hated heels on WWE TV today.

