Dominik Mysterio breaks silence and storms off following a shocking loss on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio made a grand return to WWE after a beautiful wedding with his long-time girlfriend last week. However, the return didn't go as planned, as Dom Dom lost his match last night. Later, he broke his silence and stormed off during an interview.

2024 hasn't been going the way that Dominik Mysterio wanted. The young Mysterio had one of the best years of his career in 2023 when he captured the North American Championship twice. Many fans believe one of the main reasons behind Dominik's success is Rhea Ripley supporting her Latino Heat during his matches. However, Ripley is currently focusing on her feud with Becky Lynch.

In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Mysterio returned to the brand and lost to Ricochet. After the match, Cathy Kelley tried to get a word with The Judgment Day star. Kelley asked Dom whether Rhea Ripley not being at his side during his matches had affected his confidence. The star broke his silence before finally escaping from Cathy's questions and storming off.

"I mean obviously, Mami being by my side, I don't know. I think I was kinda just screwed out there. Yeah, you mean Mami being by my side? Of course, it does. Anything that Mami's involved in affects me."

The loss came as a shock, as Mysterio has defeated Ricochet on numerous occasions. This was the first time the 35-year-old star got a televised win over Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley on distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

Mami and Dom Dom have been one of the most heinous on-screen couples in recent times. The duo got together and held championships simultaneously when The Judgment Day ruled Monday Night RAW.

However, the two have lately been away from each other and doing their own thing heading into WrestleMania XL. Some fans noticed this and began wondering if this was the end of the two as a couple.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley addressed the rumors of a split from her Latino Heat on WWE's weekly shows. Moreover, she added that she's busy dealing with the stars in her division.

While Mami is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch in Philadelphia, there are no plans, as of now for Dirty Dominik to compete at the event. It will be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the Women's World Championship.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio vs Andrade at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion