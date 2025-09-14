Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after Worlds Collide

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to break his silence after making history at Worlds Collide. Dirty Dom became a double champion at the event.Dominik Mysterio locked horns with El Hijo del Vikingo in a singles match for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, Vikingo got distracted by El Grande Americano, who was present at ringside. The AAA star tried to unmask Americano, but was stopped in his tracks by the referee. While the official was distracted, El Grande Americano slid a metal plate inside the ring for Dominik, who used it to hit his opponent with a flying headbutt. The Judgment Day star then hit Vikingo with a Frog Splash and pinned him to become a double champion. He now holds the Intercontinental Title and the AAA Mega Title.Dominik has now taken to Instagram to upload a series of photos from Worlds Collide. In his post's caption, Dirty Dom broke his silence, comparing himself with MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., who is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time.&quot;Ken Griffey Jr. of the @wwe #DoubleChamp🏆🏆,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE star Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day teammate sent him a message after Worlds CollideAfter Dominik Mysterio became a double champion at Worlds Collide, his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor, took to Instagram to send a message to Dirty Dom. The Prince congratulated Mysterio, giving the latter a new name, &quot;Double Dirty Dom Mysterio.&quot;&quot;CONGRATULATIONS, Double Dirty Dom Mysterio!&quot;It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik's future as the Intercontinental and the Mega Champion.