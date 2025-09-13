  • home icon
Finn Balor sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he became a double champion

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 13, 2025 13:51 GMT
Dominik Mysterio became double champion at World Collide! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The Judgment Day. [Image from WWE.com]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio added another title to his kitty last night. The King of The Luchadores captured the AAA Mega Championship to become a double champion, beating El Hijo del Vikingo at the Worlds Collide event in Las Vegas.

"Dirty" Dom once again used underhanded tactics, as he hit Vikingo with a loaded mask following interference from El Grande Americano to capture a win over the decorated Mexican star. Following his victory, Rey Mysterio strapped the AAA Mega Title around his son's waist.

Now, Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate and former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, has sent a message to the 28-year-old on social media. The Prince took to his Instagram account to post a picture of "Dirty" Dom celebrating his victory with his stablemates and El Grande Americano in the ring and wrote the following caption:

"CONGRATULATIONS, Double Dirty Dom Mysterio!"

Liv Morgan reacts to Dominik Mysterio becoming a double champion

Liv Morgan and the reigning Intercontinental Champion have been in an on-screen relationship since SummerSlam 2024. Currently, she is out of action due to a shoulder injury she sustained during a singles bout against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW this past June.

After Dominik Mysterio captured the AAA Mega Championship last night, the 31-year-old former Women's World Champion took to her Instagram account to congratulate her kayfabe boyfriend on becoming a double champion.

The Miracle Kid posted a picture of Dominik Mysterio and wrote a heartwarming post.

"El Sucio de los Sucios. King of the Luchadors! Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time! [The] Greatest Mysterio of all time! Your NEW AAA Mega Champion Double Champ Dom, My Daddy Dom 😘," she wrote.

With "Dirty" Dom now a double champion, the trajectory of both Monday Night RAW and AAA has seemingly altered.

That said, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The King of The Luchadores in the coming weeks.

Edited by Yash Mittal
