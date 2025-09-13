Liv Morgan sends an emotional message after what Dominik Mysterio just did outside WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken to Instagram to pen an emotional statement dedicated to her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.The Judgment Day member has won the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide. Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to capture the prize, becoming a double champion in the process. Dirty Dom still holds the Intercontinental Title in WWE.Despite being out of action since June with a shoulder injury, Liv Morgan is keeping up with Dominik Mysterio's continued success in the ring. Her reaction to his big win at Worlds Collide was no different. Morgan listed all of her nicknames for Dom, ending with a kissing emoji:&quot;El Sucio de los Sucios. King of the Luchadors. Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. Greatest Mysterio of all time. Your NEW AAA Mega Champion. Double Champ Dom. My Daddy Dom 😘&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio's dynamic with Finn Balor changes following his AAA Mega Title win. The two have not been on the same page for months, which could threaten the very existence of The Judgment Day.Liv Morgan made a public appearance for WWE recentlyLiv Morgan was present at WWE's press conference in Las Vegas yesterday, as they announced WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This was her first public appearance since she injured her shoulder in June, which confirms how big a star the company views her as.Despite that, former WWE writer Vince Russo has been critical of their handling of Morgan. He felt the former Women's World Champion had been taken off television so she could be saved for a pop when she returns to the ring.Russo even spoke about it on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge:&quot;I can't comprehend if I was the writer of the show and I literally had stars sitting at home. I can't comprehend that. That tells you flat out they don't know what to do with (Liv Morgan), they don't have a plan for her.&quot;It remains to be seen when Morgan will return to WWE following her injury.