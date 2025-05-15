Dominik Mysterio breaks silence on WrestleMania 41 accident involving WWE fan

Dominik Mysterio made history at this year's WrestleMania by winning his first singles title on the main roster. Recently, ''Dirty'' Dom shared a story regarding another incident that he was involved in following The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Ad

The Latino Cheat battled Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He pinned Balor to win the coveted title.

While speaking on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, Dominik Mysterio revealed an incident with a fan that took place ahead of the post-WrestleMania press conference. He revealed that a female fan jumped in front of his golf cart, and he hilariously asked his driver to keep going.

Ad

Trending

"I was in a little incident myself. I don't know if you saw that. So, I did a press conference after I won the title. After the show, uh, security was taking me back, and a lady jumped in front of my golf cart, and it just... I told the guy we had to keep going, though," he revealed. [26:39-26:58]

Ad

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Penta says Dominik Mysterio has a stupid mustache

Penta is currently involved in a feud with The Judgment Day. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at Backlash.

On this week's WWE RAW Recap, Cero Miedo spoke to hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, expressing his frustration with The Judgment Day. He went off on the Intercontinental Champion, claiming that the latter had a stupid mustache.

Ad

"You're on Dom's team, right? [Roberts: I support Dominik.] [Morant: He's obsessed; Dominik's number-one fan!] Don't lie to me; don't lie to me! [laughs] [Roberts: I'm a supporter!] Why this stupid dummy? Why? [Roberts: I've watched him grow; he's amazing; his mustache.] A stupid mustache! [Roberts: You don't like it?] It's a stupid mustache. This is the truth," Penta said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Penta is set to team up with AJ Styles and face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match on next week's RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More