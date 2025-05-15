  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio breaks silence on WrestleMania 41 accident involving WWE fan

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 15, 2025 12:11 GMT
Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41. [Images via WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio made history at this year's WrestleMania by winning his first singles title on the main roster. Recently, ''Dirty'' Dom shared a story regarding another incident that he was involved in following The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

The Latino Cheat battled Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He pinned Balor to win the coveted title.

While speaking on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, Dominik Mysterio revealed an incident with a fan that took place ahead of the post-WrestleMania press conference. He revealed that a female fan jumped in front of his golf cart, and he hilariously asked his driver to keep going.

also-read-trending Trending
"I was in a little incident myself. I don't know if you saw that. So, I did a press conference after I won the title. After the show, uh, security was taking me back, and a lady jumped in front of my golf cart, and it just... I told the guy we had to keep going, though," he revealed. [26:39-26:58]
Check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Penta says Dominik Mysterio has a stupid mustache

Penta is currently involved in a feud with The Judgment Day. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at Backlash.

On this week's WWE RAW Recap, Cero Miedo spoke to hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, expressing his frustration with The Judgment Day. He went off on the Intercontinental Champion, claiming that the latter had a stupid mustache.

"You're on Dom's team, right? [Roberts: I support Dominik.] [Morant: He's obsessed; Dominik's number-one fan!] Don't lie to me; don't lie to me! [laughs] [Roberts: I'm a supporter!] Why this stupid dummy? Why? [Roberts: I've watched him grow; he's amazing; his mustache.] A stupid mustache! [Roberts: You don't like it?] It's a stupid mustache. This is the truth," Penta said.
Penta is set to team up with AJ Styles and face Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a tag team match on next week's RAW.

Edited by Yash Mittal
